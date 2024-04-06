Public Observatory to host solar eclipse viewing party Monday

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — There is a public observatory in Ottawa County, which The Shoreline Amateur Astronomical Association (SAAA) started.

The group is having a big event there on Monday for the total solar eclipse. Guests can expect a special telescope to see this cosmic event.

SAAA members tell FOX 17 the experience is going to be out of this world.

"I mean, we learned about our world by studying the sky," SAAA President Peter Burkey said.

It's safe to say Burkey loves astronomy and can't wait for the eclipse.

"I can tell you my experience — it's kind of a mind-altering event because it is something that you've never seen anything like," Burkey explained. "I just really encourage everybody, no matter what you're doing, just stop around three o'clock, and you'll notice things getting a little, a little more dim around here."

As the sky dims, his astronomy group will be using a special telescope to look skyward.

"It filters out all the light except that one given by the hydrogen gas, and that allows you to see things you normally cannot see," SAAA Observatory Director Frank Roldan said.

Burkey and Roldan have seen several total solar eclipses.

"I think it's an event and an experience that anybody should experience at least once in their lifetime, even if it isn't a full solar eclipse. Once you do it, you say, 'You're right, Frank. That was amazing. I'll never forget it,'" Roldan added.

Now, they want to share the experience with others and create new memories.

"I'm getting old. Pete's getting old. The eyes are going bad, we need replacements," Roldan said.

That's their mission with this observatory, which is to educate the next generation.

"We feel that we need to get astronomy out to the general public, especially youth," Roldan told FOX 17.

The SAAA event starts at one on Monday and will go through the duration of the eclipse.

They also hold public outings at the Hemlock Observatory every Friday with weather dependent.

