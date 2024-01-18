Pronto Pup offering a taste of summer this weekend

What's that line? Just the throngs of corndog devotees lined up for Pronto Pup's Winter Weekend Fix.

Today, January 18, through Sunday, the waterfront stand will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for its annual event.

According to their social media, they're expecting shorter lines Thursday and Friday during school and work hours, but afterward— there's no telling how long the lines will get.

Owners boast the same price as the last 18 years — $1.75 for Pronto Pups, and bottled water for $1.

While we're not talking about the dangerous temps of the last few days, it will only get up to the low 20s todaywith 1" or more of snow incoming as the sun sets— otherwise known at 5:30 p.m. If you decide to head out, make sure to bundle up, bring the hand warmers, and try to hit the lines during lower expected wait times.