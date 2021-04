MARNE, Mich. — The search is on for a missing and endangered woman from Ottawa County who may be headed to Grand Rapids.

We are told it's been two days since Dixie Dusema, 60, walked away from an assisted living facility in the area of Ironwood and 8th Avenue in Marne.

Police say she is without her medication and struggles with mental health issues.

She is about 5’10” and 250 lbs, with short black hair and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Call police if you know where she is.