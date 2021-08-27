Watch
Police say distracted driving led to crash Thursday evening in Blendon Township

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 6:14 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 06:22:23-04

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say no one was seriously injured after distracted driving led to a crash Thursday evening in Ottawa County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. along Baldwin Street in Blendon Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a 28-year-old Jenison woman was looking at her phone when she crashed into the ATV that stopped in front of her.

Two people on the ATV were treated for non-life threatening and the driver was ticketed.

The case is being handed over to the prosecutor's office for further review after police found the ATV was not registered to be on the road.

Police want to remind drivers about the dangers of distracted driving and to use caution while behind the wheel.

