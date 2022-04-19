Police investigating after home invasion, stabbing in Park Township

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's after a woman was stabbed during a home invasion in Park Township this season.

Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of North 160th Avenue.

According to investigators, a 22-year-old woman came home to find an man she did not know in her bedroom.

They say there was a brief altercation before she was stabbing in the stomach. She was treated at a nearby hospital and has since been released.

After the stabbing, the man fled on foot. Police say a K9 unit tried to track, but they could not find him.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (616-738-4000) or Silent Observer at (877) 887-4536

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube