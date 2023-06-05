Watch Now
Police: 79-year-old Zeeland woman missing after taking dog for walk

Posted at 10:43 AM, Jun 05, 2023
ZEELAND, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a woman who went missing out of Zeeland Monday morning.

The Zeeland Police Department (ZPD) says 79-year-old Judith Post was last seen leaving her house at 8:15 a.m. to walk her golden retriever.

Judith is described as 5’3” tall and weighs 130 pounds. Police say she has gray shoulder-length hair and was wearing a collared short-sleeved button-up shirt, a pair of white shorts and dark-colored slip-on shoes.

Those with knowledge of Judith’s whereabouts are urged to connect with county dispatchers by calling 1-800-249-0911.

