Perceived threat prompts Friday closure at Jenison Public Schools

JENISON, Mich. — Class is canceled Friday at Jenison Public Schools (JPS) due to a threat circulating on social media.

In a letter to parents, the district says Snapchat posts have made rounds on social media. While Jenison is not specifically mentioned in the original post, the screenshot is described to have the word “Jenison” added to it. They say the font of the added text doesn’t match that of the original post.

As a precaution, JPS says school and all programs will be closed Sept. 13.

We’re told Michigan State Police and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

“Threats of this nature are always totally unacceptable,” the district writes. “Jenison Public Schools will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and will be prosecuting those involved to the fullest extent of the law.”

Those with knowledge related to the threat are encouraged to connect with JPS by emailing communications@jpsonline.org.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube