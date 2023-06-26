Pedestrian dies after being hit at Georgetown Twp. intersection

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Georgetown Township late last week.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the 64-year-old woman was hit at Baldwin Street and 36th Avenue shortly after noon on Friday, June 23.

We’re told a southbound vehicle was stopped at a red light when it started to turn right at the intersection. The woman was using a crosswalk when she was hit.

OCSO says the driver had not seen the pedestrian.

The woman incurred serious injuries from the crash, according to deputies. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say she has since died of her injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

