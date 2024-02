OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Seasonal parks workers in Ottawa County will see an increase in pay from last year.

The county announced Thursday they will start a majority of positions at $15.50/hr while select positions will make $18.50/hr.

Currently, they are looking to fill 30 seasonal openings across 12 parks including Tunnel Park, Kirk Park, Connor Bayou, and the Park Operations Center in West Olive.