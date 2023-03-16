Partnership to bring high-speed internet to 10K Ottawa County homes

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Ottawa County officials have joined 123NET in an effort to bring high-speed internet to more residents.

The $27 million endeavor is expected to be funded by multiple donors, including $7.5 million from the county’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and $3.5 million from 123NET, according to the Ottawa County government.

The project is expected to benefit nearly 10,000 residences.

"In Ottawa County, we are active listeners who heard over and over again that countywide access to reliable, broadband internet was a top priority," says Department of Strategic Impact Director Paul Sachs. "The monumental action the County Board of Commissioners have taken will provide Ottawa County citizens the high-speed connectivity necessary to succeed now and into the future."

The project was approved during a Board of Commissioners meeting on March 14.

County officials say a 2021 survey revealed 10.5% of homes lacked access to high-speed internet.

We’re told the project will include around 380 miles of new fiber, bringing 10,000 households internet speeds reaching 10 gigabits per second.

