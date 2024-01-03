Watch Now
Parodied pothole packed in

Grand Haven erects memorial to infamous pothole
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jan 03, 2024
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A vigil remembering the now-infamous Grand Haven pothole was set up sometime Tuesday evening

After days of jokes, staged scenes, and antics from visitors and businesses alike, someone took it upon themselves to fill in the hole just off North Beacon Blvd.

Not to be defeated, the people of Grand Haven continued recognition of their favorite street crater.

Wednesday morning, the celebrity attraction boasted a cardboard headstone, wreath, and candle in memorium of the fun had at the expense of the private drive behind several businesses.

