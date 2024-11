HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says an overnight crash caused a power outage in Holland.

Deputies say the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Butternut Dr. near Hayes St. They say a driver hit a power pole. It snapped and lines went down. It caused what they described as a major power outage.

WXMI

According to Consumers Energy's outage map, it appears the power is now back on.

No one was hurt.

