Over $2M granted for infrastructure improvements ahead of LG expansion

HOLLAND, Mich. — The state of Michigan has pledged $2.8M for infrastructure improvements needed as LG Energy Solution Michigan moves forward with plans for a new facility.

According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office, the project qualifies for funding from Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF).

INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS MAKING WAY FOR NEW LG FACILITY



40th St:

Between Waverly Rd and the bridge over the Macatawa River: —Widening from 2 lanes to 3 —Adding right-turn lanes Between Industrial Dr and Waverly Rd: —Resurfacing —Other improvements

Traffic signal improvements:

—Waverly Rd/48th St

—Waverly Rd/40th St

LG Energy Solution Michigan is putting a little over $714K into the project, amounting to around 20% of the overall $3.5M cost.

A similar project in Saginaw County is also receiving TEDF grant money, supporting a semiconductor plant. The road commission there will receive $1.9M to bring a nearby road up to snuff for Michigan’s ever-changing weather conditions.