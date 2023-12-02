Ottawa County Veteran Affairs team plans departure, county to hire new director

HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County’s current Veteran Affairs team plans to end its contractual service before the beginning of the year.

In an email obtained by FOX 17, the four-member VA team thanked county officials for servicing local veterans for the last 13 years.

This letter comes as the board majority approved the hiring of a new Veteran Affairs Director, who would create a new department, as part of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

Ottawa County Administrator John Gibbs told board members during a recent meeting that the county plans to hire a new director by the end of the year.

More than a month ago, Gibbs received an email from the current Veteran Affairs team explaining, “Over the past several months, the method of services delivery of the Ottawa County Department of Veteran Affairs has been the subject of considerable debate.”

Vice-Chairperson Sylvia Rhodea told commissioners during a Finance and Administration Committee meeting that “more can and should be done” when it comes to servicing veterans.

The current team explained in their letter, since 2011, they have provided mandated services to the county burial alliance and addressed financial emergencies that a veteran may experience.

The two-page document showed they expanded to faster access to financial benefits, medical transportation, and connections to multiple community resources in Ottawa County serving veterans.

“We acknowledge that it is important that this new director have an opportunity to provide a clear vision for this ‘new’ department with a ‘clean slate.’ We feel it is in the best interest of all parties that we bring to a close our services to the county and work to assure a smooth transition for a new director and staff.”

FOX 17 has routinely asked Rhodea to comment on the plan for this new department and she, several times, has refused to answer our questions.

Rhodea once told FOX 17, “It’s coming out soon.”

A few days later, she told the board members at the September 19 Finance Committee, “A long-term plan is needed.”

According to the budget, the county approved an increase of $224,000 in general fund dollars to create this new department.

Some added expenses include $130,000 to hire a new director.

Rhodea explained to the nine board members that this director would lead the county in an assessment of needs.

“We do not want minimal services for our veterans,” Rhodea said.

The current Veteran Affairs Department is inside the Health Department in Holland.

The vice-chair explains that the county could “potentially consider a change of office venue providing veterans their own space.”

In the email sent to Gibbs, the veteran affairs team said, “We would also make ourselves available after our contract end date to answer questions regarding procedures and policies.”

View the full email below:

SSR Letterhead - Resignation by WXMI on Scribd

FOX 17 reached out to the county but has not heard back.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube