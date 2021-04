OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County’s unemployment rate has decreased to 4.2% in February 2021.

That’s down from a high of 20.4% in April 2020, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

This is currently the fifth-lowest unemployment rate in Michigan.

Rates range from 17.5% in Mackinac County to 3.1% in Livingston County.

Read the full unemployment report here.