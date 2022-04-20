Watch
Ottawa County treasurer warns of 'distraint warrant' tax scam

Ottawa County Distraint Warrant tax scam.png
Posted at 6:50 PM, Apr 20, 2022
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Treasurer’s Office is alerting residents of a local tax scam.

Officials say taxpayers are receiving a series of notices labeled as “distraint warrants” that appear to have been sent by Ottawa County.

We’re told the document seems official but misses a multitude of information that a genuine notice would have, such as an address.

The county says the document also doesn’t specify which tax authority is demanding payment, adding “distraint warrant” is not terminology used by any tax authority, including the IRS.

