Ottawa County to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 23

Posted at 6:54 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 18:59:22-04

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — In an effort to combat the worsening epidemic on drug misuse and abuse, Community Mental Health of Ottawa County will join Spectrum Health, Michigan OPEN and the county sheriff’s office in participation of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Ottawa County government says unused and expired prescription drugs will be accepted at the drive-through event on Saturday, Oct. 23 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

We’re told used needles will also be accepted.

Ottawa County says Narcan and medication lock boxes will be distributed to those who want them.

Those with questions are asked to get in touch with Anna Bednarek by calling 231-740-6105 or emailing abednarek@miottawa.org.

