Ottawa County to hold shelter-in-place drill this week

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County officials are planning to hold a shelter-in-place drill this week to educate the public on the different uses of outdoor sirens.

The countywide drill is scheduled to take place this Friday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m.

The Ottawa County Emergency Management (OCEM) encourages all schools, businesses, nonprofits and community members to take part in the drill by doing the following:



Visit miottawa.org to review educational material.

Practice siren response by going indoors and searching for more information.

Go over plans on how to respond to a real-life shelter-in-place scenario.

Physically shelter in place.

We’re told outdoor sirens may be used to communicate hazards such as severe weather, hazardous materials or other emergencies during which sheltering in place would be encouraged.

In the event of a chemical emergency, OCEM says sheltering in place would help keep hazardous indoor air from escaping outside. Visit the county’s website for more information.

