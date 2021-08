OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriffs Office responded to a semi-trailer on fire on WB 196 at the Coopersville exit.

The trailer was burning on West Bound I96 68th authorities report. The driver was able to pull the trailer off ramp and disconnect the trailer without injury.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office the trailer was loaded with Styrofoam causing a fire to quickly overtake the whole trailer.

The off ramp will be closed while the cleanup continues.