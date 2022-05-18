Watch
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office releases statement on reported smoke in Holland

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office 06062021
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday morning's robbery at a convenience store in Wright Township.
Posted at 5:01 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 17:01:58-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management has revealed that the light smoke in the greater Holland area is not an emergency.

According to the public safety office, there were some calls to public safety about the light smoke on Wednesday. Some of the calls said that there was also a smell that was consistent with an electrical fire.

According to the public safety office, the source of the smoke and smell was identified as a nearby controlled burn. The controlled burn will end on Wednesday night.

