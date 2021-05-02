Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office investigating report of shots fired in Park Township

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Ottawa County Cruiser
Posted at 6:01 AM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 06:01:27-04

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a report of shots fired in Park Township early Sunday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the 700 block of Lillian Street around 3:18 a.m.

Deputies say they found the front window a home had been shot out. They say there were no suspects or victims on scene.

Witnesses told police there were multiple gunshots and people fleeing in a dark SUV before they arrived.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time