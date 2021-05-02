Ottawa County Sheriff's Office investigating report of shots fired in Park Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a report of shots fired in Park Township early Sunday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the 700 block of Lillian Street around 3:18 a.m.

Deputies say they found the front window a home had been shot out. They say there were no suspects or victims on scene.

Witnesses told police there were multiple gunshots and people fleeing in a dark SUV before they arrived.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.