Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Ottawa County reveals top dog names, breeds of 2023

dog
Ottawa County
dog
Posted at 1:46 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 13:46:28-05

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Officials in Ottawa County released the top dog names and breeds of 2023!

We’re told the results were determined by licenses submitted with the Ottawa County Treasurer’s Office.

This year’s top names are:

  1. Luna
  2. Daisy
  3. Bella

The top breeds of 2023 are:

  1. Labrador retriever
  2. Golden retriever
  3. German shepherd

Residents are reminded to make sure all dogs are licensed at 4 months old and to keep them up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.
The county says unlicensed dogs may be taken to an animal shelter, resulting in fines, vet bills, boarding expenses and more. Further, unidentified pets may be put up for adoption.

Visit the county’s website to purchase licenses and to learn more about them.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book