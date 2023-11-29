Ottawa County reveals top dog names, breeds of 2023

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Officials in Ottawa County released the top dog names and breeds of 2023!

We’re told the results were determined by licenses submitted with the Ottawa County Treasurer’s Office.

This year’s top names are:



Luna Daisy Bella

The top breeds of 2023 are:

Labrador retriever Golden retriever German shepherd

Residents are reminded to make sure all dogs are licensed at 4 months old and to keep them up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.

The county says unlicensed dogs may be taken to an animal shelter, resulting in fines, vet bills, boarding expenses and more. Further, unidentified pets may be put up for adoption.

Visit the county’s website to purchase licenses and to learn more about them.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube