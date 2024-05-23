Ottawa County releases 2023 health assessment report

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa Department of Public Health (ODPH) released the results of the county’s 2023 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).

The goal of the CHNA is to gather data from multiple research studies every three years and determine the county’s health status.

More than 1,500 adults were interviewed ranging from community members to health experts and more, according to the county health department.

ODPH says Ottawa County ranks among the best in the U.S. for quality of life and longevity.

Positive Takeaways



Most county adults have health insurance. 7.1% didn’t have health insurance in 2023, the lowest since 2011.

Obesity rates fell to 28.7% last year, compared to 34.5% in 2020.

More women over 40 had mammograms in 2023 than any year since 2011.

Preventive care use is high but may trend downward in the long term.

More adults reported engaging in physical activity.

Issues Identified



Mental health is still a significant issue, with more reports of anxiety, distress and depression since the CHNA was first conducted in 2011.

Healthcare access is still a problem, especially for those with limited or no insurance.

Chronic disease and physical health have worsened since 2020.

Affordable and accessible childcare and housing are seeing increased concerns from respondents.

Cannabis use, vaping and binge drinking increased.

“The data in this report is a snapshot of the health of Ottawa County residents and includes feedback from adult residents, underserved and vulnerable adults, healthcare leaders, and frontline healthcare workers,” says Dr. Jack R. Roossien Jr., MD. “This assessment is an important tool that highlights the community’s health needs and allows us to create meaningful strategies to address those.”

We’re told the results will be used to determine health priorities, create strategies, support public health policy, educate residents on disease prevention and more.

Visit HealthyOttawa.org to view the results of the 2023 CHNA in detail.

