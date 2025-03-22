Ottawa County phone scam claims you missed jury duty

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is warning residents of a phone scam claiming the recipients missed jury duty.

Deputies affirm no one will call you about a missed jury summons. Anyone who does is trying to take advantage of you.

If you receive one of these calls, you’re advised to ignore it or hang up. Never hand over personal or financial information over the phone.

Lastly, OCSO asks that you notify others of the scam because they are becoming more prominent.

