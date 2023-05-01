Ottawa County officials file appeal challenging judge’s order preserving health officer

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Officials in Ottawa County have filed an appeal in response to a judge’s order barring commissioners from firing the county’s top health official.

Judge Jenny L. McNeill released an opinion April 18 preventing county commissioners from proceeding with ongoing efforts to remove Adeline Hambley from the role.

The appeal from the county was filed via Kallman Law Group on April 28, according to 21st Circuit Court.

It all started when commissioners voted in favor of demoting Hambley to interim health officer on Jan. 3 with intentions of replacing her with Nathaniel Kelly.

Hambley responded by filing a lawsuit accusing commissioners and County Administrator John Gibbs of preventing her from carrying out her duties.

A temporary restraining order was placed to prevent Hambley from losing her job while proceedings took place.

A county health officer cannot be fired without just cause, according to state law.

