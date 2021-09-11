Ottawa County motorcycle rider hurt after being hit by SUV

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcycle rider was injured when he pulled into the path of an SUV and the two collided at midday Saturday.

At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a car-motorcycle crash with injuries at the intersection of 56th Avenue and Wilson Street in Polkton Township. The investigation revealed that a 42-year-old Whitehall man was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on 56th and had stopped for the stop sign at Wilson. He then pulled into the path of a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Suburban and was struck in the intersection.

Deputies said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The two occupants of the SUV -- a 39-year-old man from Zeeland and a 59-year-old man from Zeeland -- were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

