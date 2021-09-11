Watch
Ottawa County motorcycle rider hurt after being hit by SUV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday's crash between an SUV and a motorcycle in Polkton Township.
Posted at 4:03 PM, Sep 11, 2021
POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcycle rider was injured when he pulled into the path of an SUV and the two collided at midday Saturday.

At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a car-motorcycle crash with injuries at the intersection of 56th Avenue and Wilson Street in Polkton Township. The investigation revealed that a 42-year-old Whitehall man was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on 56th and had stopped for the stop sign at Wilson. He then pulled into the path of a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Suburban and was struck in the intersection.

Deputies said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The two occupants of the SUV -- a 39-year-old man from Zeeland and a 59-year-old man from Zeeland -- were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

