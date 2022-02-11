Watch
Ottawa County massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting clients

Posted at 12:19 PM, Feb 11, 2022
TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ottawa County massage therapist is accused of sexually assaulting two clients on the same day.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation started after a 41-year-old woman reported she was touched in an inappropriate, sexual manner during her massage appointment on November 2, 2021, at Aether Elements Massage Therapy on Lake Michigan Drive.

Deputies say the massage was conducted by 40-year-old Jason Mitchell. The sheriff’s office says the Sparta resident is a licensed massage therapist.

According to deputies, detectives were able to identify a second victim. A 43-year-old woman who also received a massage from Mitchell on November 2 reported being assaulted in a sexual manner during her appointment.

Mitchell is now charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The sheriff’s office says investigators are in contact with licensing and regulatory authorities regarding the incidents.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing Anyone with additional information is asked to call Silent Observer.

