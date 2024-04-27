Ottawa County man walks away from adult foster care again

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County authorities are once again looking for Terry Sims.

On Saturday afternoon, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office announced that the 21-year-old had walked away from an adult foster care home on Star Walk Lane in Port Sheldon Township. Sims was last seen at noon Saturday when he left on his own on foot and hasn't been seen since.

He has disappeared from the home before and has usually been found walking near bodies of water.

Sims is described as a black male with short black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He is believed to be wearing tan or brown plaid shorts and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.

Deputies are investigating and anybody with any information is being asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer by calling 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com on the Web.

