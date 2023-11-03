Ottawa County man arrested for possessing child pornography

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ottawa County man has been arrested after police say they found evidence he was looking at child pornography on the internet.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says 75-year-old Robert Kelly was arrested after investigators seized digital evidence found in his home.

MSP says the investigation started after they learned Kelly was searching, viewing and downloading files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Kelly was arraigned Thursday on three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If convicted, Kelly faces up to 10 years in prison for possessing child sexually abusive material and 10 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

