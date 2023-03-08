Ottawa County man accused of threatening gun violence against state

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An Ottawa County man is accused of repeatedly invoking the threat of gun violence over the course of his appeal in a separate case against the state of Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit charged Daniel Callahan, of Fruitport, with a felony false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.

According to the attorney general’s office, during a hearing before the Michigan Court of Appeals Third District on February 15, Callahan expressed frustration with the government by asking on the record, “What is it going to take, somebody to get shot before the state acts on it?”

On February 23, the attorney general’s office says tge 67-year-old filed a pleading in the same case, stating that if the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court did not act lawfully, they and other entities would earn a “future Performance Award for ‘MSU Stage Act 2, West Michigan 2023.”

Callahan was arrested on March 4. He’ll be back in court for a probable cause conference on March 14.

“Threats of terrorism against our state residents cannot go unaddressed,” Nessel said. “Those who violate our laws intended to protect the operations and safety of those who administer our judicial system will be held accountable by my department.”

