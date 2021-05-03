Ottawa County holding monthly outdoor warning siren test this Friday

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County will hold its monthly outdoor warning siren test this Friday.

These tests occur on the first Friday of every month, April through October, according to a news release Monday.

Outdoor warning sirens are used to alert residents of an “imminent hazard” and prompt them to find shelter and seek further information.

Severe weather “watch” means there’s a potential for storms and/or tornadoes to develop, so residents should be mindful of changing weather conditions.

A severe weather “warning” means storms are either imminent or actively happening.

If a tornado warning is issued, officials say residents should take shelter in a location on the lowest level of a building

Ottawa County Emergency Management offered the following tips for preparing for severe weather:

Identify safe rooms that may serve as a protective location during a storm event.

Build an emergency kit, as well as a communication plan for your family.

Be alert and remain situationally aware to changing weather conditions.

Subscribe to Ottawa County Emergency Alerts through a Smart911 profile.

After a storm, officials recommend residents: