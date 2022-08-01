Ottawa County health officials detect 1st probable case of monkeypox

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The first likely case of monkeypox (MPV) has been detected in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) says two MPV cases were detected but health officials are awaiting CDC verification to be sure.

In the meantime, we’re told both individuals were advised to self-isolate while the health department works to reach out to their close contacts.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information on MPV, including symptoms and treatment options.

Follow these precautions to reduce the risk of contracting MPV.

