Ottawa County Fair back with fried food, rides, fun until Saturday

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Fair is back in full swing this week. The annual event returned to the fairgrounds in Holland Tuesday, with rides, concessions and a compelling lineup of grandstand shows.
The fair is open until 10 p.m. each day, lasting until Saturday, July 29.
Kids 12-years-old and under are free to get in, while adults are just $5 each.
Carnival rides are plentiful on the fairgrounds this year— they start operating at 2:00 p.m. through Friday, and then a bit earlier, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Thursday is Military, Police, and Firefighter appreciation day. You can get in for free with either your uniform or relevant ID card.
Friday is Western Night.
There are also a number of exhilerating grandstand events scheduled for evening time each night.
The SJO Motorcross event happens Thursday night 7:00 p.m..
That event will cost adults $8 each, kids three-to-ten are $4 and kids under three are free.
On Friday the DeWayne Spaw and Super Kickers Rodeo takes over the arena. ($10, $5, Free)
Then on Saturday, we’ll get the OCF Mud Runs event. ($8, $4, Free)
You can check out the full schedule of events for each day HERE.
The fairgrounds are located at 1286 Ottawa Beach Rd. in Holland.