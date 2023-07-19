Ottawa County deputy captures goats spotted walking down sidewalk

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two goats were safely delivered to Harbor Humane Society after a deputy captured them Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Wiersma was called to Jamestown Township to pick up two stray goats spotted walking down the sidewalk.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff’s office, the goats were found near 24th and Greenly around 8:30 a.m.

Deputies say the goats were safely delivered to Harbor Humane to be cared for until their owner can be identified.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with any information about the goats and who they belong to is asked to call Harbor Humane at (616) 399-2119.

