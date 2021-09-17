Ottawa County deputies seek information in 'suspicious incident' involving 9-year-old

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are seeking information related to a suspicious incident they say occurred Friday morning in Holland Township.

A man approached a 9-year-old boy near Burke Avenue and 136th Avenue around 8:20 a.m. when the boy then climbed into the man’s vehicle, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle traveled a short distance when the boy got out of the vehicle near Lakewood Boulevard and River Avenue, the sheriff’s office explains.

The boy was reportedly unharmed.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to submit a tip at MOSOTIPS.com or call Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube