Ottawa County deputies investigate after shots fired at apartment complex

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple vehicles and apartments were hit by gunfire Monday night at an apartment complex in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Dispatch Authority says it received several calls around 8:50 p.m. about gunshots near North Traditions Way, according to a news release Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they found several vehicles and two separate apartments in the complex had been hit by bullets.

The people involved were believed to be two men who fled in a dark SUV.

Authorities say they believe a person living in the area was the intended target, but that individual wasn’t cooperating with law enforcement.

No one was injured during this incident.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Anyone with information may contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.