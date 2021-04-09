Ottawa County deputies investigate 3-car crash in Georgetown Twp.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Ottawa County.

It happened just before 7:40 p.m. on Port Sheldon at eastbound Chicago Drive in Georgetown Township, a news release said Friday.

An Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigation showed that the first vehicle – a 2005 Buick – was westbound on Port Sheldon and approaching Chicago Drive when it crossed the center line and hit the second vehicle, a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country van, in the eastbound lane.

The first vehicle then continued and had a head-on collision with a third vehicle, a 2012 Honda, which was also going eastbound on Port Sheldon.

The driver of the third vehicle was transported to Zeeland Community Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Deputies cited the driver of the first vehicle for speeding and driving left of center.

Ottawa County deputies continue to investigate the crash.