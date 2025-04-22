Ottawa County decides to not sue over closure of coal power plant

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners considered making another push to keep the J.H. Campbell power plant open during Tuesday’s board meeting. It’s the latest effort by the county government this year.

Commissioners considered filing a lawsuit against Consumers Energy to stop the planned shutdown. However, in a 7-4 vote, the board shot down starting that legal fight

“We don’t know as a board here tonight how much it is going to cost or whether we would remotely win a case,” Chairperson John Teeples said.

The coal-fired power plant is set to close in just over a month and will eventually be demolished. It's been in operation since the early 60’s.

A handful of county commissioners shared their concerns about having enough power for the area. They say without the Campbell plant, the energy grid is at “higher-risk” for potential power outages.

Michigan is connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the same electric grid as 14 other U.S. states and a Canadian province.

“The constitution does say we can enter or intervene in any action of any privately owned public utility,” Commissioner Joe Moss said.

In February, the board petitioned in a 9-1 vote to tell Consumers Energy to cancel the plant's closure, but the utility company said the process would continue.

“The Department of Interior I think that’s a much better place to take these next steps. Obviously, the Trump administration has significant and vast resources and expertise in addressing this issue rather than Ottawa County, “ Jordan Jorritsma said.

Consumers explained they bought a natural gas power plant in Van Buren County in 2023 to replace the power generated at Campbell.

The utility company adds that shutting down the coal-fired plant is part of its push for a cleaner energy future.

They told county commissioners earlier this year that keeping Campbell online would cost more for electric customers.

