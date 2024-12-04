Ottawa County considers pre-paying $250k to its legal team

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Commission will consider amending its contract with Kallman Legal Group, just weeks before the new board is sworn in.

The firm currently serves as the county's corporation counsel.

According to county records, the proposal would shorten Kallman Legal Group's contracted term with the county by three months, from Jan. 1, 2026, to Sept. 30, 2025. This alligns with the end of the county's 2024–25 fiscal year. Attorney Jack Jordan estimates this term change will save the county $107,550.

The proposal also says the county would pay all legal fees in a $249,408 lump-sum "immediately upon the execution of this agreement." This number is based on a monthly rate of $24,940.80, which is calculated based on a 24-hour work week. If the firm works more than 24 hours in a week, the proposal says the county will pay the remaining balance of the bill.

Read the full proposal below:

Kallman Proposal 120324 by WXMI on Scribd

On Monday, Ottawa County’s Finance Committee, made up of commissioners Gretchen Cosby, Roger Belknap, Joe Moss, Kendra Wenzel and Rebekah Curran, unanimously voted to move the amendment forward to the full County Commission for consideration.

If this amendment is approved, it would be the second one made to the corporation's counsel's contract.

The first happened last year. According to county records, the initially approved contract read in part, "...either party may terminate the contract at any time upon ninety (90) days prior written notice to the other."

But it was amended to say that County Commission could only terminate the contract for "just cause," which means "gross negligence or misconduct of the Firm in the performance of its duties to the county."

Ottawa County Commission has a meeting scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9.

