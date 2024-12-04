Ottawa County considers $560k proposal to restore Crockery Lake

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Crockery Lake made headlines over the summer for a pet alligator that was reportedly released. To this day, it has not been found. Since then, there has been a shift in focus toward revitalizing the lake.

County commissioners are reviewing a proposal that may designate more than $560,000 toward the project, funded by county dollars and water restoration grants.

Officials tell FOX 17 the money will address issues like algal blooms, which reduces water clarity, fish populations and home values.

We’re told the plan may act as a framework for restoration efforts at other county lakes.

Some residents approve of the plan but others aren’t on board with it.

“If you come on our lake and you hear the noises in the summer of those families that are there enjoying this beautiful lake, it just warms your heart,” one person said during a public comment meeting. “This is not just about us wanting to pad our pockets. This is about us wanting to be good stewards.”

“I have empathy for all the residents of Crockery Lake to be in this situation. But if the county pays for this, how do we know all the costs will work?” another asks. “The county is setting a dangerous precedent by subsidizing this effort. Doing so could well put future taxpayer dollars on the hook to subsidize similar projects across the county. And as one of those taxpayers, I find that prospect unsettling.”

The proposal was voted out of the Finance Committee on Tuesday to the full Commission. They are schedule to meet next week.

