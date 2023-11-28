Ottawa County Commissioner Lucy Ebel will appear on May 2024 ballot

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — On Monday, Ottawa County Clerk Justin F. Roebuck said that Commissioner Lucy Ebel’s name will appear on the May 2024 ballot as part of a recall election.

Roebuck’s team reviewed more than 3,000 submitted signatures, and rejected some of them.

“Our team has spent hundreds of hours doing the initial review of the petition after it was submitted on October 24 of this year,” Roebuck wrote in a letter to Ebel. “We spent a number of additional hours over the five-day period that has been allotted to us to review your challenges.”

Ebel is one of several commissioners that are backed by Ottawa Impact, a conservative group that holds a majority on the board.

The petition to recall Ebel focuses on her vote in favor of a motion that would have reversed the selection of Adeline Hambley as the county’s health officer.

“Our team has been diligent and focused not upon the politics of this situation but solely upon upholding the law when it comes to the rights of the petitioner, the voters who’ve lawfully signed the petition, and the official whose recall is sought,” Roebuck wrote in the letter. “Each of these parties deserves our utmost respect and deserves fair treatment under the law.”

The election will be held on May 7, 2024.

The full letter by Roebuck can be found below:

