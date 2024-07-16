Ottawa County bat tests positive for rabies, first of 2024

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Health officials in Ottawa County detected their first rabies case in a bat this year.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) says the Michigan Bureau of Laboratories (BOL) informed them of the test results taken from a bat the county submitted to them recently.

We’re told no rabies cases were detected in animals or humans last year.

A total of 18 rabies cases were reported in animals throughout the state as of July 12, according to the OCDPH.

Health officials say bats are most active between May and September.

Rabies can be fatal, but the OCDPH says it can be prevented by taking the following precautions:



Avoid touching bats or other wild animals.

Seek medical help as soon as you are bitten or scratched.

If a bat enters your home, do not dispose of it or let it out; trap it if you can and call OCDPH at 616-396-5266 for further instruction.

Vaccinate your pets against rabies.

If a pet has made contact with a wild animal, reach out to your vet immediately, even if they have been vaccinated.

