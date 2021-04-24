Ottawa County authorities seek armed robbery suspect

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to reports of an armed robbery at the O’Reilly Auto Parts located on Baldwin Street tonight, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the suspect walked into the store displaying a handgun when he began demanding money.

The sheriff’s office says he made off with an unspecified amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a short Hispanic man dressed in black, authorities tell us.

Those with information in connection to the armed robbery are asked to call Ottawa County dispatchers at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

