Ottawa Conservation District collecting scrap tires on July 31

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa Conservation District said that scrap tires lying around can be problematic. So, at the end of the month, they’re asking residents to drop them off on Ransom Street in Holland.

“It’s a one-day event. I know it can be a little hassle to pick them up. But we don’t require them off rim, which is a big deal for our program,” said Lexie Kasper, administrative specialist with the district. “It’s only a dollar a tire to drop off. If you do find opportunities to recycle tires, typically the cost is higher than that. So, I think we just offer a really great, cheap, easy, quick solution for people.”

Kasper said one of the reasons they’re doing this is because the county is growing in population size, with a number of people moving in.

The other reason is because tires left lying around in a yard can be hazardous to people’s health, she said.

“When scrap tires lie around, they break down and they can release heavy metals and other pollutants into the ground that they’re laying on, which is not great,” Kasper said during an interview with FOX 17 on Monday. “Then the other reason is that they can collect stagnant water, which is a prime mosquito habitat, and that can contribute to the West Nile Virus and [Eastern] Equine Encephalitis.”

The one-day event takes place on July 31 at 12150 Ransom St. in Holland, MI 49424.

Kasper said after the tires are donated, they’re recycled into products like rubberized asphalt, other tires, and track mats.

Last year they collected just over 1,800 tires, she said. This year they’re looking to surpass that.

“Any opportunity that the district gets to provide a great service, take care of the county, take care of the residents, it’s all around a win-win,” Kasper said.

***For more information click here***

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube