Ottawa commissioners vote to expand executive assistant role during Board meeting

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — More changes were voted on in Ottawa County during an hours-long Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

Doug Zylstra, the only democratic commissioner on the Board, was removed from the county’s Housing Commission.

Commissioner Roger Bergman criticized Chairman Joe Moss, claiming the motion to remove Zylstra was politically motivated. Moss replied saying it was not.

Zylstra was one of three people who were removed, replaced by a local housing developer, realtor and Administrator John Gibbs.

Gibbs served in the Department of Housing and Urban Development for about a year under the Trump administration.

In another vote, the vacant executive assistant role was reclassified as the “senior executive aid to the administrator,” along with a $37,000 raise. The salary for the position now exceeds $132,000.

Jacob Bonnema, who voted against the proposal, noted the new salary is nearly the same amount paid to a department director.

Other concerns regarding the position were raised, including why the move was proposed at this time when it wasn’t needed before.

Gibbs says they plan to be more hands-on.

“Myself and the entire Board ... are a bit more hands on,” says Gibbs. “And that necessitates this position.”

“This burden shouldn't be on the taxpayers,” Bonnema replied. “We ask you to do this job.”

“I am doing that and this is going to help me do this even better,” says Gibbs.

Board documents say they are seeking candidates with master’s degrees, at least two years of major board experience and someone to act as Gibbs's "confidant" and "body person."

Gibbs explains the pay raise is affordable because they saved $300,000 with the elimination of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Department.

Board members also voted to deny a proclamation that would recognize March as Women's History Month. They say they needed more time to review the proclamation, as they had just received the document Tuesday morning.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube