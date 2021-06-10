Watch
Ottawa Co. woman plans to pay it forward after winning $300,000 on Michigan lotto ticket

Michigan Lottery
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jun 10, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — An Ottawa County woman won $300,000 playing Michigan Lottery’s Bonus Ball Bingo instant game, and she says she plans to use the money to pay it forward.

The 58-year-old play, who decided to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Sunnybrook Mobil on Kenowa Avenue Southwest in Grandville.

“I used to play the Bingo games a lot with my Dad, but stopped playing them when he passed away,” said the lucky player. “I recently decided to start playing them again and purchased two when I was at the store. After scratching the first one, I thought I’d won my money back but realized I’d missed some numbers. When I scratched off the ones I’d missed, I had a blackout on card five. I was in total disbelief. I stared at the ticket for a while going over the numbers again and again.”

The woman says she plans to use her winnings to invest and pay it forward.

