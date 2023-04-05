Ottawa Co. population 7th-largest in state, continues to grow

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Census Bureau released the 2022 county population estimates— ranking Ottawa County seventh-largest in the state with a population of 300,873.

That is a 2,556-person boost from 2021, according to the county, and a total of 3,984 more people since the start of the decade in 2020.

As the population continues to grow, data shows that Ottawa County has grown the most since 2020 out of the top ten largest counties in the state and is the 23rd fastest-growing overall.

Its population has increased by 1.34%, while Livingston County had the second-largest growth at 1.13%.

Meanwhile, Kent County ranks third in largest growth since 2020 with 0.09%.

Data from the Census Bureau shows that the other seven largest counties in the state have declined in population since 2020.

Census Bureau 2022 population estimates for cities, townships and villages will be available later this year.

