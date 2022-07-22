Ottawa Co. deputy rescues 3 from rollover before vehicle catches fire

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy rescued three people from a rolled over minivan, right before it caught on fire.

The deputy spotted the minivan rolled over in a ditch off 120th Avenue, just north of Winans Street, in Robinson Township.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy quickly got out the driver and two passengers just before a fire started in the minivan.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

A man from West Olive was treated for minor injuries on scene, and the other two men from West Olive did not get hurt.

One lane of 120th Avenue between Lake Michigan Drive and Winans Street was closed for about an hour while deputies investigated.

