Ottawa Co. deputies investigating T-Mobile store break-in

HOLLAND, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a break-in at an Ottawa County T-Mobile store.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a breaking and entering at a T-Mobile store in Holland Twp. just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

According to deputies, the suspects had already left the scene.

It’s not clear what, if anything, was taken.

If you have any information about the break-in you're asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or a Silent Observer Tip can be made by calling (877) 88-SILENT.

