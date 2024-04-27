Ottawa Co. announces deputy health officer retirement, successor

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) announced Friday a staffing change that will take place at the end of May.

OCDPH says Deputy Health Officer Marcia Mansaray will retire, effective May 31, 2024.

Ottawa County Department of Public Health

Lisa Uganski, the department’s current Health Planning and Promotion Manager, will take on the role as the department’s next deputy health officer starting June 3.

Mansaray has been deputy health officer since 2020, co-leading the department and community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

She started with OCDPH nearly 20 years ago in 2006 as a health promotion specialist, chairing the Smoke-Free Ottawa Task Force.

Mansaray went on to be a community health analyst and the department’s senior epidemiologist.

“I didn’t know I would feel this way when I started at OCDPH, but I have loved everything about public health. At its core, this work is filled with purpose; it fundamentally changed who I became as a person. As I retire, I will take what I learned here into a new chapter with new adventures. My biggest regret is leaving my amazing colleagues,” Mansaray said.

Uganski joined OCDPH in 2000 as a registered dietitian and health educator – a position she held for 21 years.

Ottawa County Department of Public Health

“I am excited about this new opportunity,” Uganski said. “I strongly believe in the value of public health to improve the quality of life for our residents and look forward to helping lead the department’s efforts in Ottawa County.”

“Marcia has served her community with a unique blend of wisdom, empathy and grace that I have especially appreciated over the past year. I will miss her partnership and counsel,” Health Officer Adeline Hambley added. “I’m excited for Lisa to step into this role. Her knowledge, expertise and passion for serving the community will serve OCDPH well moving forward.”

